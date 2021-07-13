Advertisement

Melissa Dawn Wilson

Melissa Dawn Wilson
Melissa Dawn Wilson(Picasa | Melissa Dawn Wilson)
By Master Control
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Melissa Dawn Wilson, 45, of Anmoore, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at her home. She was born in Clarksburg on December 22, 1975. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Bea Wilson. She is also survived by her mother, Nancy McCloy and stepfather, Bernard McCloy of Anmoore; daughter, Isabella Wilson and husband Joseph; son, Bea Wilson III; two granddaughters, Callie Mcgonigle and Frankie Wilson; sister, Glennda Schuchardt; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Rhodes and sister, Christina Rhodes. Melissa dedicated her life to her family and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She spent her free time watching the Walking Dead and was a cat lover. She will be sadly missed. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Wilson will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Deputies say the dogs were in extremely poor health and covered in fleas.
Fayette County man charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty
Christopher “Ryan” Carpenter
Fairmont Man Missing
Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael speaks to lawmakers on June 8, 2021.
West Virginia’s new business incentive fund comes with $30 million and no guardrails

Latest News

Barbara Jean (Losh) Williams
Ronald L. “Ronnie” Norman
JoAnn Lenore DeMarino
JoAnn Lenore DeMarino
Roseanna “Rose” Lee Puffenbarger Tomey
Roseanna “Rose” Lee Puffenbarger Tomey
Allen Clay Jackson
Allen Clay Jackson