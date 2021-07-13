Morgantown Police investigating asphalt and concrete scams

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Police are investigating three reports of scammers posing as asphalt and concrete workers in the South Park neighborhood.

Police Chief Eric Powell tells 5 News that the initial call came in around 11:30 Monday morning and all three of those reports matched the same description. Powell says the caller told him that a man was in a blue truck with asphalt and by himself. He describes, “he’s got a truck full of asphalt basically and he’s claiming that all his asphalt was left over from a sub-contracting job through MUB or the utility board which all proved to be untrue.”

The police chief says a man knocked on a woman’s door and offered her a discounted paving service. “Whenever somebody solicits like that, you know, by knocking on your door, normally that should cause you to question it,” the chief said. “The way she described it that before she had an opportunity to really check the amount, he had already started the work.”

The man did not want to be paid by check which was a red flag for the woman.

The Morgantown Police Department released the following information via social media and reads in part:

“We are aware of the current complaints regarding fraudulent asphalt construction work. Anyone is approached by a person soliciting potentially fraudulent work, they should contact the #morgantown police department’s tips line.”

“If it sounds too good to be true, then it normally is,” continued Chief Powell.

