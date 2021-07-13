Advertisement

Robert C. Byrd High School Football prepares following unfinished business last fall

Players continue to practice during week two of the three week period
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The second week of the three week period is underway for high school athletics, and Robert C. Byrd football is preparing to finish what they started last season.

The team’s last season ended early due to Covid-19 right after they had beaten Elkins in the quarterfinals.

Senior Jeremiah King will be leading the Flying Eagles’ efforts this season. Last year he became the school’s all time leading rusher and is quickly approaching the 5,000 yard mark.

The team is building for a successful season each and every time they step on the field.

