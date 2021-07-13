Ronald L. “Ronnie” Norman, 73, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in the VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh. He was born in Clarksburg on September 25, 1947, a son of the late Stanley Warren and Bessie Edith Amos Norman. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Sue Kennedy Norman; one son, Brian Norman and his wife Carlye of Leesburg, VA; two grandchildren, Lily and Violet; one sister, Sharon Lemasters of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one brother, James David Norman. Mr. Norman was a United States Marine Veteran having served four years during the Vietnam War, a retired Pipefitter with Stuart-McMunn, and a member of Local #152 Plumber’s Union. Ronnie was a dedicated husband and father. He was a hard worker who loved working with his hands and always told you like it was. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 12:30 to 2:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 2:30 pm in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.