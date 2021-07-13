Ryan Bergert is WVU’s 100th MLB Draftee

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ryan Bergert is the second Mountaineer to be selected in the MLB Draft. Both WVU players called Monday went to the San Diego Padres.

Though pitcher Bergert was hurt this past year, he lead WVU with 30 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched in 2020, the second highest total on the team. The junior pitcher went 2-1 with a 2.92 ERA in four starts that season.

Coach Mazey of WVU baseball is now responsible for 30 of the Mountaineers 100 MLB Draftees.

This is the first time since 2007 that two Mountaineers have been drafted by the same team in a draft.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.