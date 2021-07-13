Advertisement

Seven members appointed to restructured W.Va. Natural Resources Commission

Seven members appointed to restructured W.Va. Natural Resources Commission(WV DNR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Tuesday that Gov. Jim Justice has appointed seven members to the state’s newly restructured Natural Resources Commission.

The commission, which now includes one commissioner from each of the WVDNR’s six districts and one at-large commissioner, advises the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on game and fish regulations. The restructuring is the result of the passage of SB 514 during the 2021 regular legislative session. The following people have been appointed to the commission:

  • Dave Milne: District 1 (Term ends June 30, 2025)
  • Byron K. Chambers: District 2 (Term ends June 30, 2025)
  • Jerod A. Harman: District 3 (Term ends June 30, 2025)
  • Thomas O. Doston: District 4 (Term ends June 30, 2024)
  • Gregory K. Burnette: District 5 (Term ends June 30, 2024)
  • Janet Hamric Hodge: District 6 (Term ends June 30, 2023)
  • Jeffrey S. Bowers: At Large (Term ends June 30, 2023)

As part of the restructuring, commissioners are limited to serving two consecutive four-year terms. Previously, terms lasted seven years and there were no limits on the number of terms a commissioner could serve. The appointees will now go to the West Virginia Senate for final confirmation.

