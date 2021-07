West Virginia Black Bears’ Mitch Bratt and Michael Hobbs called in MLB Draft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Black Bears’ pitchers Mitch Bratt and Michael Hobbs were both selected Monday in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Mitch Bratt was the first Black Bear taken, going in round 5 as the No. 134 pick overall. He was the second MLB Draft League player to be taken in this draft.

Bratt has a 2.57 ERA on the season, and 44 strikeouts in 28 innings played.

Hobbs was claimed by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 10th round as the 312th pick overall. His .47 WHIP ranks him first in the MLB Draft League for a pitcher with at least 10 innings pitched.

The MLB Draft resumes Tuesday for rounds 11-20.

