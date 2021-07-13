West Virginia college prep program expands into Alabama

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Health Sciences and Technology Academy more commonly known as HSTA was a program housed at West Virginia University to prepare high school students for college.

“It serves high school students in the state who are challenged with social and financial barriers to reaching college,” said Bethany Hornbeck, who had been involved with HSTA for years.

After completion of the program students receive a tuition waiver to attend any state school in West Virginia.

Hornbeck was the President of Apis Creative and had been involved with HSTA for years.

She created her own marketing company and was able to continue being involved with the HSTA program.

Hornbeck hoped to spread the program not just across the state, but the country.

The University of Alabama was the first to take on the challenge of creating their own HSTA program.

Hornbeck would be a consultant for this project.

Students in West Virginia get selected for the program spring of their 8th grade year.

HSTA offered a special summer camp programs that focused on the Health Science field. The camps were held at colleges all across West Virginia.

In addition to the camp, students created a research project every year with a Health Science focus.

