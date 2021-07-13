Advertisement

West Virginia launches effort to promote Appalachian cuisine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s governor has launched a program to showcase chefs across the state.

The West Virginia Chef Ambassador Program aims to promote culinary innovation and farm-to-table experiences with the goal of expanding the state’s agritourism industry, officials said. Gov. Jim Justice launched the program Monday in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Tourism.

Nominations are open for this year’s inaugural class of chef ambassadors.

“West Virginia’s culinary industry is one of our state’s best-kept secrets,” Justice said. “It’s time we take the flavors we all know and love — and the chefs behind our favorite local dishes — and shine a spotlight on the great things happening across the Mountain State.”

The initiative will serve as a partnership between the Tourism Department and the top nine chefs to promote dining and Appalachian cuisine. Ambassadors will be selected to serve one-year terms. Each ambassador will be selected to represent a specific travel region.

