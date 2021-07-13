Advertisement

West Virginia University awarded $452K for research project

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $452,000 for a research project at West Virginia University.

The funding will go to study new catalysts to convert carboxylic acids to value-added compounds and provide research experience to future teachers in West Virginia.

The award was announced by West Virginia’s two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito.

The research project will also encourage future careers in science, technology, engineering and math, the senators said in a news release.

