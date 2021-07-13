Wisdom to Wealth: Tuesday, July 13

John Halterman: Were you aware of the new child credits that just started happening on July 15th? You know, for qualified individuals, if you have a child under the age of six, you’re going to get three-thousand dollars. From ages seven to seventeen, you could qualify for up to thirty-six hundred dollars. Now, this money is going to start automatically coming to you on a monthly basis. That is assuming you’re in the income threshold. Now, I gotta tell you, if you make fore than that, well, you need to send it back. Because one thing with the stimulus package they said if you get it, don’t worry about it. Here, they want it back. And so, the intentions are to pay you out monthly. You know, Biden would like to see it extended out for five years. But, for the moment, it’s between now and the end of the year. So, take advantage of it while you can. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.