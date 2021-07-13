Advertisement

WVU Safety Sean Mahone named to the Academic All-America Second Team

Mahone is only the 29th Mountaineer to ever receive the honor
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia senior safety Sean Mahone is the 29th Mountaineer to be named to the Academic All-America Second Team.

Mahone was the Mountaineer’s leading tackler with 54 stops, but it was his efforts off the field that have lifted him to earn the selection.

The WVU safety graduated in May with his masters of administration degree and a 3.69 GPA.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon
Deputies say the dogs were in extremely poor health and covered in fleas.
Fayette County man charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty
Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael speaks to lawmakers on June 8, 2021.
West Virginia’s new business incentive fund comes with $30 million and no guardrails
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
Police officer put on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle

Latest News

RCB 3 week period
Robert C. Byrd High School Football prepares following unfinished business last fall
Ryan Bergert
Ryan Bergert is WVU’s 100th MLB Draftee
Black Bears MLB Draft
West Virginia Black Bears’ Mitch Bratt and Michael Hobbs called in MLB Draft
Jackson Wolf
Jackson Wolf drafted No. 129 overall to the San Diego Padres in the 2021 MLB Draft