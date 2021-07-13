WVU Safety Sean Mahone named to the Academic All-America Second Team

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia senior safety Sean Mahone is the 29th Mountaineer to be named to the Academic All-America Second Team.

Mahone was the Mountaineer’s leading tackler with 54 stops, but it was his efforts off the field that have lifted him to earn the selection.

The WVU safety graduated in May with his masters of administration degree and a 3.69 GPA.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.