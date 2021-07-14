$1M awarded to Fairmont resident in W.Va. “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another West Virginian became a millionaire thanks to the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes.

Governor Jim Justice on Wednesday awarded a one million dollar dog-bone-shaped check to Tim Jackson of Fairmont. The governor surprised Jackson, 33, at WVU’s Robotic Technology Center, where he works as a system engineer.

The million-dollar giveaway was just one of 50 “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes prizes announced by Gov. Justice on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also surprised an assistant football coach at Riverside High School and surprised a woman from the community of Nettie in Nicholas County, presenting each of them with a brand-new custom-outfitted truck.

Additional West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners this morning for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.