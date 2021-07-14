Advertisement

$1M awarded to Fairmont resident in W.Va. “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another West Virginian became a millionaire thanks to the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes.

Governor Jim Justice on Wednesday awarded a one million dollar dog-bone-shaped check to Tim Jackson of Fairmont. The governor surprised Jackson, 33, at WVU’s Robotic Technology Center, where he works as a system engineer.

The million-dollar giveaway was just one of 50 “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes prizes announced by Gov. Justice on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also surprised an assistant football coach at Riverside High School and surprised a woman from the community of Nettie in Nicholas County, presenting each of them with a brand-new custom-outfitted truck.

Additional West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners this morning for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Christopher “Ryan” Carpenter
UPDATE: Family speaks on the Fairmont man who’s been missing for weeks
Francis Gibbins III
Harrison County man allegedly leads police on chase while riding motorcycle
Morgantown Police investigating asphalt and concrete scams
Morgantown Police investigating asphalt and concrete scams
Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon

Latest News

$1M awarded to Fairmont resident in W.Va. “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes
$1M awarded to Fairmont resident in W.Va. “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes
Clarksburg man reportedly hits dog with tire iron repeatedly, knocking the dog unconscious
Clarksburg man reportedly hits dog with tire iron repeatedly, knocking the dog unconscious
Local officials weight in on infrastructure after new deal
Local officials weight in on infrastructure after new deal
Largest clinical trial of depression in Appalachia seeking eligible participants
Largest clinical trial of depression in Appalachia seeking eligible participants
DHHR issues notice of violation to Clarksburg Water Board
DHHR issues notice of violation to Clarksburg Water Board