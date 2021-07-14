Airbnb announces #1 most hospitable host in West Virginia

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Airbnb announced on Wednesday the #1 most hospitable host in the state of West Virginia-- Eric from Fayetteville, with his listing “Cozy 2 BR Red Cottage.”

This stems from the release of a wider report highlighting the most hospitable Host in each of the 50 U.S. states. The criteria was achieving a 100% rate of 5-star reviews in the categories Cleanliness, Check-in and Communication (with a minimum of 100 reviews). Eric had over 120 reviews at his cottage, without ever once getting less than a 5 star review in these critical hospitality and safety categories.

Eric stated that it’s a true hosting partnership with his wife, as she takes care of much of the maintenance of the home while he handles logistics and communication. He also credits his experience exploring West Virginia’s outdoors to building his hosting skills. “I learned about good customer service from working as a whitewater raft guide, here on the New and Gauley rivers, for 22 years,” he said.

He also noted the importance of local Host communities coming together to support each other in generating positive tourism for the region. Another Fayetteville Host named Holly (who has two listings of her own) helped mentor him in the early days as he got his listing off the ground.

