Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 14th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures rise into the upper 70s and low 80s today, as a weak front clears the area, and we will see a mix of clouds, rain, and sun throughout the day. We are anticipating thunderstorms and rain to make their way through a little earlier today, coming in the late morning and early afternoon. Then, we’ll start to dry out for the rest of the work week! We will finally see a dry day on Thursday, and we’ll warm up to the mid-80s once more. It should be a gorgeous day to spend outside as things begin to dry up.

We will continue to heat up heading into Friday, and our chance for afternoon rain and storms mostly stays away so that we can have another dry day. Saturday looks to be a little wetter again, with temperatures in the low 80s and scattered rainfall through the day with some afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. Rain chances look heaviest in the late afternoon and the evening on Saturday though, so we could get some decent rainfall during that time frame. These conditions persist into Sunday. On both Sunday and Monday, temperatures will sit in the low 80s, with chances for isolated rainfall throughout the day. Stay safe and dry!

Today: Scattered rainfall in the morning and afternoon, with a drier evening. High: 84.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the 60s and we stay mostly dry. Low: 66.

Thursday: We continue to stay fairly calm and dry as high pressure builds. High: 90.

Friday: Another day of calm conditions, with the chance for very few scattered sprinkles. High: 91.

