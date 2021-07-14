City of Clarksburg releases new app for residents to share concerns

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg launched their own app to share information with citizens.

The main goal of the app was so that residents can anonymously share their concerns with city officials.

Director of Economic Development in the city, John Whitmore told me they hoped this would make the process to address concerns easier.

“The unique aspect is a lot of live time information. Residents will be able to see a map showing where issues have been identified and the city’s response to those issues,” he added.

After people created an account through the app there was a section called requests. This section was where residents could voice their concerns. The section had a map and list component.

The map showed where the concern was located with a short description. The list provided more information and had a comment section for officials to acknowledge the complaint.

Whitmore said they had already received several requests since the app launched over the weekend.

In addition to sharing concerns the app served as a hub for everything going on in the city.

