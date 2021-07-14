Clarksburg man reportedly hits dog with tire iron repeatedly, knocking the dog unconscious

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On July 1, a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy went to a house on Chad Street for a report of animal cruelty.

While on scene, a man told the deputy that his dog was on his own property off leash when it bit Ronald Jerome Lett’s dog’s ear. The man stated that Lett hit his dog “with something metal to the point he thought his dog was dead,” according to the criminal complaint. Lett reportedly corroborated that the man’s dog bit his dog’s ear, so he hit the other man’s dog with a metal object that he described as resembling a tire iron.

Lett allegedly knocked the dog unconscious and continued to hit the dog with the metal object. The deputy says he saw a bump on the back of the dog’s head and a bleeding cut.

According to the deputy, Lett tortured the dog by hitting him with a metal object and continuing to hit the dog repeatedly after it was unconscious.

Ronald Jerome Lett, 51, has been charged with cruelty to animals.

