DHHR issues notice of violation to Clarksburg Water Board

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health on Wednesday issued a notice of violation for failure of compliance to the Clarksburg Water Board.

The Clarksburg Water Board has reportedly failed to notify the public about the risk of lead exposure through the prescribed timeline in the administrative order.

The Clarksburg Water Board was issued an administrative order on July 2, 2021.

Due to non-compliance, a fine of $5,000 a day for each day will be imposed until the water board is in full compliance (W.Va. Code §16-2-9a(e)(1) and W.Va. Code R. §64-3.17.2.).

The issue of lead service lines was first identified by staff in the Bureau for Public Health’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program during environmental lead assessments conducted at the homes of children diagnosed with elevated blood lead levels. Confirmatory water sampling in several homes serviced by the Clarksburg Water Board were above the EPA’s action level. The Clarksburg Water Board is under orders to implement a corrective action plan that will include additional sampling, increased frequency of monitoring, installation of a corrosion control system and an alternate source of drinking water and/or point of use filters for homeowners where elevated lead levels are known from existing sample results and where known or suspected lead service lines exist.

Parents of children younger than six years of age who are living in older homes serviced by the Clarksburg Water Board should discuss the risks of lead exposure with their child’s pediatrician to determine if precautionary blood lead testing is needed. Additional steps all consumers can take include flushing water lines used for drinking and cooking and using bottled water for making baby formula. Boiling water does not remove lead from water and should not be practiced for lead abatement.

Questions regarding the Clarksburg Water Board and the risk for lead exposure in the water should be directed to Bob Davis, Chief Water Operator, at 304-624-5467, extension 121.

