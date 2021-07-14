Expert breaks down covid variant tracking

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As concerns grow with covid variants in the state...Dr. Mark Povroznik from the United Hospital center says while the DHHR map is a useful resource for state covid statistics, it doesn’t give a full picture for variants.

The doctor says the testing of variants is a sophisticated process and not routinely available in most laboratories.

“...and by that alone would preclude that the number of variants that we see reported do not reflect the possibility or the total number of variants that might be in circulation,” said Dr. Povroznik.

The doctor recommends covid precautions to continue especially if you are in an area with high rate of spread.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.