Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 14, 2021

A few warm days ahead, then a rainy weekend!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! It is a bit of a cloudy day out there today. We started off with a mostly cloudy morning and some showers in the area and that carried through into the afternoon. The nice part of today was that we saw temperatures lower than average for this time of year, but because of the humidity, it was still a bit uncomfortable out there. Showers will eventually be out of our area this evening, and then we’re looking at a mostly clear evening. We’ll end the work week drier for Thursday and Friday, but those temperatures will be heading up with uncomfortable heat indices kicking in for the afternoon. As we approach the weekend, we’ll be seeing those temperatures coming back down into the low 80′s, but some scattered showers for Saturday, with an increasing likelihood for heavier showers on Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 67

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 89

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 90

Saturday: Scattered storms: High 82

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Christopher “Ryan” Carpenter
UPDATE: Family speaks on the Fairmont man who’s been missing for weeks
Francis Gibbins III
Harrison County man allegedly leads police on chase while riding motorcycle
Morgantown Police investigating asphalt and concrete scams
Morgantown Police investigating asphalt and concrete scams
Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's evening forecast for July 14, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's evening forecast for July 14, 2021
7 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | July 14th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 14 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 7 14 2021 6 AM
Clarksburg 7-day forecast
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 13, 2021