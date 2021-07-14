Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! It is a bit of a cloudy day out there today. We started off with a mostly cloudy morning and some showers in the area and that carried through into the afternoon. The nice part of today was that we saw temperatures lower than average for this time of year, but because of the humidity, it was still a bit uncomfortable out there. Showers will eventually be out of our area this evening, and then we’re looking at a mostly clear evening. We’ll end the work week drier for Thursday and Friday, but those temperatures will be heading up with uncomfortable heat indices kicking in for the afternoon. As we approach the weekend, we’ll be seeing those temperatures coming back down into the low 80′s, but some scattered showers for Saturday, with an increasing likelihood for heavier showers on Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 67

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 89

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 90

Saturday: Scattered storms: High 82

