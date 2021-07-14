Local baseball standouts drafted on third day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five West Virginia Black Bears players and two WVU players were drafted into the MLB on Tuesday’s third and final day.

Kobe Robinson: San Diego Padres, 13th round

Tucker Mitchell: Texas Rangers, 14th round

Garrett Spain: Toronto Blue Jays, 15th round

Madison Jeffrey: Los Angeles Dodgers, 15th round

Carlos Lomeli: Pittsburgh Pirates, 17th round

Adam Tulloch: Los Angeles Dodgers, 17th round

Madison Jeffrey was a member of the Black Bears and the Mountaineers.

