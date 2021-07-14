Local baseball standouts drafted on third day
Five Black Bears and two Mountaineers taken in rounds 11-20 of MLB Draft
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five West Virginia Black Bears players and two WVU players were drafted into the MLB on Tuesday’s third and final day.
Kobe Robinson: San Diego Padres, 13th round
Tucker Mitchell: Texas Rangers, 14th round
Garrett Spain: Toronto Blue Jays, 15th round
Madison Jeffrey: Los Angeles Dodgers, 15th round
Carlos Lomeli: Pittsburgh Pirates, 17th round
Adam Tulloch: Los Angeles Dodgers, 17th round
Madison Jeffrey was a member of the Black Bears and the Mountaineers.
