Advertisement

Local baseball standouts drafted on third day

Five Black Bears and two Mountaineers taken in rounds 11-20 of MLB Draft
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five West Virginia Black Bears players and two WVU players were drafted into the MLB on Tuesday’s third and final day.

Kobe Robinson: San Diego Padres, 13th round

Tucker Mitchell: Texas Rangers, 14th round

Garrett Spain: Toronto Blue Jays, 15th round

Madison Jeffrey: Los Angeles Dodgers, 15th round

Carlos Lomeli: Pittsburgh Pirates, 17th round

Adam Tulloch: Los Angeles Dodgers, 17th round

Madison Jeffrey was a member of the Black Bears and the Mountaineers.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Deputies say the dogs were in extremely poor health and covered in fleas.
Fayette County man charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty
Christopher “Ryan” Carpenter
UPDATE: Family speaks on the Fairmont man who’s been missing for weeks
Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael speaks to lawmakers on June 8, 2021.
West Virginia’s new business incentive fund comes with $30 million and no guardrails

Latest News

RCB shootout
RCB hosts summer shootout for local boys’ basketball teams
Little League
Bridgeport Little League coasts past Hedgesville 17-1
RCB 3 week period
Robert C. Byrd High School Football prepares following unfinished business last fall
Sean Mahone Cosida
WVU Safety Sean Mahone named to the Academic All-America Second Team