RCB hosts summer shootout for local boys’ basketball teams

Increased competition during three-week summer period
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd High School and Washington Irving Middle School were the places to be Tuesday afternoon for the RCB Summer Shootout.

Game started at 11 a.m. and went on throughout the day to increase the competition during the three-week period.

Morgantown’s A-Team defeated Bridgeport 77-41 in the 3 p.m. showdown, which proves they are out to redeem themselves for the Class AAAA state championship loss last season.

RCB had its first showing under new head coach Basil Lucas.

