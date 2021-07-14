Sherry M. Jones Asher, 77, of Chub Run, Mt. Clare passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in the United Hospital Center following an extended illness. She was born in Philippi on November 29, 1943, a daughter of the late Clarence Bruce Jones and Doloris Snider Jones. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Richard Asher, whom she married in 1962. In addition to her husband, she is also survived by one son, Michael R. Asher and his girlfriend Debbie Lavezza of Clarksburg; one granddaughter, Isabella A. Asher of Chub Run, Mt. Clare; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Stacey L. Asher and his wife Vanessa and Travis L. Asher; two brothers and four sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 with Pastor Peggy Williams officiating. Interment will be in the Center Point Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.