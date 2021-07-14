State unveils new and expanded ‘College for West Virginia’ online tools to help students apply for college

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s central higher education office is expanding and revamping its online presence to make it easier for students and families to apply for financial aid and college planning programs.

West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission (Commission) and Community and Technical College System (CTCS) on Wednesday unveiled “College for West Virginia” as a new and expanded resource for West Virginians planning for postsecondary education. This expansion represents a rebrand of CFWV.com, the state’s college- and career-planning web portal previously known as the College Foundation of West Virginia, and the launch of its sister site, CollegeforWV.com, which is focused on state-sponsored financial aid programs that total more than $100 million in scholarships and grants for West Virginians each year.

Together, these sites redefine CFWV as “College for West Virginia,” home to the state’s free resources for planning, applying, and paying for college.

On CFWV.com, students can still access an array of resources designed to help them plan for college and careers in West Virginia. With high school planning timelines, ways to explore the training and degrees available in the state, free ACT and SAT test prep, avenues for applying to colleges, and career-matching tools, this site remains as the state’s postsecondary planning centerpiece. Rounding out these offerings, CollegeforWV.com is the new home for state-level financial aid programs – including the Promise Scholarship, Higher Education Grant Program, West Virginia Invests, and much more.

