W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes | Assistant high school football coach wins new truck

Gov. Jim Justice hands of the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck to an assistant football coach at Riverside High School Wednesday.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An assistant football coach at Riverside High School has a new ride thanks to the West Virginia vaccination sweepstakes.

Gov. Justice and his trusty pooch, Babydog, handed over the keys to a new truck to coach Thomas Sowers during a football practice Wednesday morning.

Sowers’ name was drawn during the sweepstakes fourth prize drawing.

The entire Riverside football team was there for the announcement.

In addition to this truck giveaway, 47 more West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier today for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Vaccinated West Virginians only have three more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

