34-year-old man charged after sexually assaulting three children

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A 34-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting three children.

Brian Matthew Stewart is accused of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old boy, A 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, Stewart allegedly threatened the boy with a knife if he told anyone what had happened.

Stewart also allegedly threatened to punch one of the girl’s if she told anyone.

Stewart is being charged with three counts of sexual assault.

