Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 15th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a long bout of days with scattered rain, we’ll see a totally dry day thanks to a high-pressure system that has made its way into the region. It’ll be sunny, with temperatures rising back up towards 90 degrees. It should be a gorgeous day to spend outside as things begin to dry up. We will continue to heat up heading into Friday, and our chance for afternoon rain and storms mostly stays away so that we can have another dry day. However, there is a slim chance for some afternoon scattered rainfall.

Saturday looks to be a little wetter again, with temperatures in the low 80s and scattered rainfall through the day with some afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. Rain chances look heaviest in the late afternoon and the evening on Saturday though, so we could get some decent rainfall during that time frame. These conditions persist into Sunday, but our rain will be a little bit lighter as it tapers off through the day.

On both Sunday and Monday, temperatures will sit in the low 80s, with chances for isolated rainfall throughout the day. Dry conditions return on Tuesday, with blue skies and temperatures in the mid-80s throughout the day. Happy Thursday!

Today: We dry out under some blue skies. High: 89.

Tonight: A dry evening. Low: 68.

Friday: Another day of calm conditions, with the chance for very few scattered sprinkles. High: 92.

Saturday: Rain and storms return, causing temperatures to fall slightly. High: 84.

