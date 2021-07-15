Big 12 Media Days kick off in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (WDTV) - With football season on the horizon, the Big 12 Media Days kicked off in AT&T Stadium Wednesday.

Head Coach Neal Brown made the trip to the home of the Dallas Cowboys to meet with members of the media and preview the 2021 season.

Brown was joined by seniors Dante Stills and Leddie Brown.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.