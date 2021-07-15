Advertisement

Big 12 Media Days kick off in Arlington

Neal Brown joined by Dante Stills and Leddie Brown for the trip south
By Julia Westerman
Jul. 14, 2021
ARLINGTON, Texas (WDTV) - With football season on the horizon, the Big 12 Media Days kicked off in AT&T Stadium Wednesday.

Head Coach Neal Brown made the trip to the home of the Dallas Cowboys to meet with members of the media and preview the 2021 season.

Brown was joined by seniors Dante Stills and Leddie Brown.

