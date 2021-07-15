Advertisement

Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.(Source: CNN, AMAZON)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Safety regulators are suing Amazon for not recalling hazardous products sold on its site, such as flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping giant stopped selling some of the faulty products, but it wants Amazon to do more, including issue recalls with the commission and destroy any of the goods sent back.  

Amazon said in a statement that it was “unclear” why the commission filed a lawsuit when the company already removed the “vast majority” of the hazardous products, notified customers, gave refunds and asked shoppers to destroy the products.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric from Fayetteville, with his listing “Cozy 2 BR Red Cottage.”
Airbnb announces #1 most hospitable host in West Virginia
Timothy Jackson from Bridgeport; Million-Dollar Winner
$1M awarded to Fairmont resident in W.Va. “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes
Gov. Jim Justice hands of the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck to an assistant...
W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes | Assistant high school football coach wins new truck
Morgantown Police investigating asphalt and concrete scams
Morgantown Police investigating asphalt and concrete scams
Ronald Jerome Lett
Clarksburg man reportedly hits dog with tire iron repeatedly, knocking the dog unconscious

Latest News

The world's oldest known bottle of whiskey sold at auction for $137,000, according to a report...
Report: Oldest known bottle of whiskey sells for $137K at auction
FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of...
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak
FILE- Statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville
West Virginia commission punts on Confederate memorials
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Pressing German-US issues as Merkel meets with Biden
Monongalia County residents asked to participate in Broadband survey