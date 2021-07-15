Edward Ross Dumire, a resident of Scott’s Lake Road, Beverly, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, following a brief illness. He was born Friday, August 22, 1947, in Elkins, a son of the late Gail Edward Dumire and Vonda Jane “Bonnie” Kennedy Dumire. On October 15, 1971, he was united in marriage to Virginia Lou “Ginny” Scott Dumire who survives at their home in Beverly. Also left to cherish his memory are two children, Timothy Dumire of Elkins and Michele “Shelly” Hise and husband Bryan of Newnan, GA, granddaughters Chelsa Hise, of Marietta, GA, Josalynn Hise of Savannah, GA, grandson, Tristen Dumire of Beverly, special niece, Katie Collins and husband Rich, special great-niece Erin Collins, all of Elkins, one brother-in-law, Elmer Scott and wife Denise of Charlottesville, VA, sisters-in-law Connie Hinzman and husband Ted of Greenwood, SC, Lena “Twinkles” Scott, Kathy Shreve and husband Randy, Nicki Martin and husband Mike, all of Mill Creek and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death besides his parents was one sister, Martha Sue Martin Turner, and in-laws, Elmer and Georgia Scott. Ed was a graduate of Elkins High School with the class of 1965 and served his country as a U.S. Marine from July 21,1966 through July 20, 1968. He was a member of Royal Arch Masons Beverly Chapter No. 23 and Master Mason in Grand Randolph Lodge No 55 A.F. & A.M. Ed had a love for horses from a young age and enjoyed anything involving horses, especially trail riding with his riding buddy, Jerry. He loved hunting, being outdoors and taking care of his little farm. Ed’s request for cremation was honored. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Brick Church Cemetery. Interment will follow where members of HW Daniels Post #29, American Legion, Tygart Valley Post #3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Marine Corp Honor Guard will conduct full military honors and Beverly Lodge # 55, A. F. & A.M. will conduct Masonic Graveside Rites. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Edward Ross Dumire. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.