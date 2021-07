FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -The Polar Bears are the reigning Class AA state champions and they are ready to try and do it again in 2021.

The three-week period has gotten the team back into the groove of practice and being together as a team.

Head Coach Nick Bartic will be in his fifth year at the helm of Fairmont State in 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.