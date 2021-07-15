Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 14, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today brought highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies, with a few summer showers and thunderstorms rolling through at times. The warm temperatures and moisture are from a weak front sticking around in our region. That front is moving east, however, taking most of the rain chances with it. Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly clear. Rain chances should be low during this time. Temperatures will be warm, with lows in the upper-60s. Overall, expect conditions similar to last night. Tomorrow afternoon will be much drier, as a weak high-pressure system takes hold. As a result, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with only a light summer shower or two possible at times. Temperatures will be on the warm side, with highs in the upper-80s and feeling like the 90s at times. Overall, we should see hotter, but drier, weather than the past few days. More warm temperatures come back on Friday, and Friday afternoon is dry. By the evening, however, we see increased rain chances for summer showers, as a cold front approaches from the north. Over the weekend, the front sticks around and pushes scattered showers and thunderstorms into WV, some of which might bring heavy downpours, as with any summer thunderstorm. We’ll likely see over an inch of rain in some areas over the weekend. Therefore, don’t be surprised if you need an umbrella or to take it slow on those roads. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, with highs in the low-80s. So we will see a rainy weekend. Next week, warmer temperatures come back, along with partly sunny skies and a chance for summer showers and storms.

Tonight: Another calm night, with partly to mostly clear skies. We might see an isolated shower tonight, but other than that, we’re dry. Temperatures will be warm, in the mid-60s. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Another hot day, with highs in the upper-80s and feeling like the 90s. Partly sunny skies, with only an isolated shower possible. Overall, tomorrow will be hot and mostly dry. High: 87.

Friday: Another hot day, with highs in the upper-80s and feeling like the 90s. We might see a better chance for rain in the afternoon and evening hours. Other than the rain, we stay dry, with partly sunny skies. High: 89.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with cooler temperatures in the low-80s. We will also see plenty of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which will produce heavy rain at times. High: 80.

