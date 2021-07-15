Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | July 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was hotter than yesterday, with highs in the upper-80s. We also saw partly sunny skies, with a few pop-up showers at times. The hot temperatures and clouds are from warm air coming from the south, thanks to a high-pressure system in the southeast. Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear, with rain chances decreasing. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s again, so tonight will be another average night. Tomorrow afternoon, the hot weather returns, with highs in the upper-80s and feeling like the 90s because of the humidity. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds in the afternoon, so we start the day on a nice note. By the evening hours, however, a cold front moves in from the north and brings increased chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. As the cold front pushes through on Saturday, we’ll see plenty of scattered showers and storms throughout the day, with most in the afternoon. Like with any summer storm, some of them will bring heavy downpours, so don’t be surprised if you need an umbrella or to take it slow on those roads at times. Temperatures will be in the low-80s on Saturday, thanks to cooler air flowing into WV. More seasonably cool temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms come on Sunday as well, so we will see more rain. By the end of the weekend, some areas will see over 0.5 inches to 1 inch of rain, which at least will provide some much-needed moisture in some areas. After Sunday, the cold front leaves, allowing temperatures to stay in the mid-80s for much of next week. Barring scattered showers and storms on Wednesday, much of next week will be mostly dry.

Tonight: Expect another calm summer night, with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the warm upper-60s, with light winds. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Skies will be partly clear in the morning, so we start the day on a nice note. By the afternoon, temperatures jump into the upper-80s, with High: 88.

Saturday: Much cooler temperatures, with highs in the seasonably cool low-80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and scattered showers and thunderstorms will roll in throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. Some will be heavy downpours, so you might want to plan for rain just in case. High: 80.

Sunday: More seasonably cool temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. We’ll also see more scattered showers and thunderstorms, so we will see more rain. Overnight, rain chances decrease. High: 78.

