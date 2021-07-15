Advertisement

Lack of split loyalties could create opportunities for WVU athletes

State has no professional teams, only one Power 5 team
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (WDTV) - WVU head coach Neal Brown believes the state of West Virginia offers a unique opportunity to athletes - less or no split loyalties from fans.

West Virginia University is the only Power 5 school in the state and there are no professional teams.

Brown said there could be chances for athletes to utilize the new name, image and likeness policy to their benefit in West Virginia due to this loyalty factor.

