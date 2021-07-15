Lack of split loyalties could create opportunities for WVU athletes

ARLINGTON, Texas (WDTV) - WVU head coach Neal Brown believes the state of West Virginia offers a unique opportunity to athletes - less or no split loyalties from fans.

West Virginia University is the only Power 5 school in the state and there are no professional teams.

Brown said there could be chances for athletes to utilize the new name, image and likeness policy to their benefit in West Virginia due to this loyalty factor.

