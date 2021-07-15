Advertisement

Mayor of Lumberport announced resignation

City of Lumberport
City of Lumberport(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mayor of Lumberport Jacqueline Yeager announced her resignation on Tuesday, effective immediately.

Yeager released the following statement:

“I Jacqueline Yeager, resign my position as Mayor of Lumberport, effective immediately. I have turned in the government PCard to Christy who is the Controller on the account. I no longer wish to be held responsible for overseeing the operations for the Town of Lumberport. Knowing the current conditions, I refuse to put myself at further risk. Best wishes.”

