Mayor of Lumberport announced resignation

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mayor of Lumberport Jacqueline Yeager announced her resignation on Tuesday, effective immediately.

Yeager released the following statement:

“I Jacqueline Yeager, resign my position as Mayor of Lumberport, effective immediately. I have turned in the government PCard to Christy who is the Controller on the account. I no longer wish to be held responsible for overseeing the operations for the Town of Lumberport. Knowing the current conditions, I refuse to put myself at further risk. Best wishes.”