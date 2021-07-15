Advertisement

Monongalia County residents asked to participate in Broadband survey

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Commissioners are conducting a survey to gauge interest in a municipal network providing internet service to residents, businesses and anchor institutions.

When residents receive their tax ticket in the next week or so, it will contain information about the online survey, which the county will use to create a map of what connectivity looks like in the county. Residents who are at least 16 years of age are asked to participate in the survey between July 15, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

The survey, which you can access at https://monfiber.servicezones.net, should take no more than 10 minutes to complete.

The survey is one part of the information gathering phase of the broadband plan. It will provide an analysis of needs as well as methods for increasing internet accessibility in Monongalia County.

