Advertisement

Upshur County Schools offering $9,000 bonus for open math teacher position

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Public School district is taking a bold step to address a need to fill certified math instructor positions available.

The Upshur County Board of Education agreed to offer a sign-on bonus of nine thousand dollars for one of the positions.

This comes after Tuesday’s board meeting to respond to state-wide concerns regarding filling math teacher roles.

Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus” says she wants to improve Upshur County’s achievement in math.

Doctor Stankus hopes this incentive sends a message that the board is very interested in filling the classrooms with certified teachers.

“We really believe our students deserve to have that licensed professional in front of them in the classroom and so currently we have three math positions open,” said Dr. Stankus.

The superintendent encourages applicants to call the Upshur County Schools at (304) 472-5480 to get the application process started.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Christopher “Ryan” Carpenter
UPDATE: Family speaks on the Fairmont man who’s been missing for weeks
Eric from Fayetteville, with his listing “Cozy 2 BR Red Cottage.”
Airbnb announces #1 most hospitable host in West Virginia
Francis Gibbins III
Harrison County man allegedly leads police on chase while riding motorcycle
Morgantown Police investigating asphalt and concrete scams
Morgantown Police investigating asphalt and concrete scams

Latest News

Upshur County Schools offering $9,000 bonus for open math teacher position.
Upshur County Schools offering $9,000 bonus for open math teacher position
Expert breaks down covid variant tracking
Expert breaks down covid variant tracking
Expert breaks down covid variant tracking
Expert breaks down covid variant tracking
$1M awarded to Fairmont resident in W.Va. “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes
$1M awarded to Fairmont resident in W.Va. “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes