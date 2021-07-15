Upshur County Schools offering $9,000 bonus for open math teacher position.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Public School district is taking a bold step to address a need to fill certified math instructor positions available.

The Upshur County Board of Education agreed to offer a sign-on bonus of nine thousand dollars for one of the positions.

This comes after Tuesday’s board meeting to respond to state-wide concerns regarding filling math teacher roles.

Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus” says she wants to improve Upshur County’s achievement in math.

Doctor Stankus hopes this incentive sends a message that the board is very interested in filling the classrooms with certified teachers.

“We really believe our students deserve to have that licensed professional in front of them in the classroom and so currently we have three math positions open,” said Dr. Stankus.

The superintendent encourages applicants to call the Upshur County Schools at (304) 472-5480 to get the application process started.

