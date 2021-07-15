Advertisement

W.Va. Attorney General calls again for southern border closure to stop flow of drugs

Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General.
Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General.(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is responding to the news that more than 93,000 people died in 2020 from drug overdoses.

It is the highest number ever.

Experts say the increased use and abuse of opioid painkillers is still a main factor.

Makers of some of the drugs, notably Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma, have been prosecuted for their role in marketing them.

Doctors have also been blamed for over-prescribing and getting people addicted in the first place.

Morrisey says that southern border security, to stop the flow of fentanyl, is one way the federal government can help.

“The news today about the exploding amount of deaths due to drug overdose is really terrible for the Mountain State, but it is avoidable. The reality is that we’re seeing significant spikes in fentanyl deaths, and there are some very specific actions that the federal government can take. First of all, they have to close the borders. We have porous borders, and that’s part of what’s happening. A lot of illicit fentanyl is flooding into our state, and it’s happening all across America. That needs to be a priority,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey says he is prepared to go to court if the federal government doesn’t handle the issue soon.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric from Fayetteville, with his listing “Cozy 2 BR Red Cottage.”
Airbnb announces #1 most hospitable host in West Virginia
Timothy Jackson from Bridgeport; Million-Dollar Winner
$1M awarded to Fairmont resident in W.Va. “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes
Gov. Jim Justice hands of the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck to an assistant...
W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes | Assistant high school football coach wins new truck
Morgantown Police investigating asphalt and concrete scams
Morgantown Police investigating asphalt and concrete scams
Ronald Jerome Lett
Clarksburg man reportedly hits dog with tire iron repeatedly, knocking the dog unconscious

Latest News

Full Forecast 7 15 2021 6 AM
Full Forecast 7 15 2021 6 AM
Upshur County Schools offering $9,000 bonus for open math teacher position.
Upshur County Schools offering $9,000 bonus for open math teacher position
Upshur County Schools offering $9,000 bonus for open math teacher position.
Upshur County Schools offering $9,000 bonus for open math teacher position
Expert breaks down covid variant tracking
Expert breaks down covid variant tracking