W.Va. Attorney General calls again for southern border closure to stop flow of drugs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is responding to the news that more than 93,000 people died in 2020 from drug overdoses.

It is the highest number ever.

Experts say the increased use and abuse of opioid painkillers is still a main factor.

Makers of some of the drugs, notably Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma, have been prosecuted for their role in marketing them.

Doctors have also been blamed for over-prescribing and getting people addicted in the first place.

Morrisey says that southern border security, to stop the flow of fentanyl, is one way the federal government can help.

“The news today about the exploding amount of deaths due to drug overdose is really terrible for the Mountain State, but it is avoidable. The reality is that we’re seeing significant spikes in fentanyl deaths, and there are some very specific actions that the federal government can take. First of all, they have to close the borders. We have porous borders, and that’s part of what’s happening. A lot of illicit fentanyl is flooding into our state, and it’s happening all across America. That needs to be a priority,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey says he is prepared to go to court if the federal government doesn’t handle the issue soon.

