WVa Board of Education OKs fully online charter schools

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fully online education and other changes for charter schools have been approved by the West Virginia Board of Education.

The board also Wednesday approved policy changes that allow an unelected board to open charters and make way for 10 new charters every three years, instead of three every three years, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

The board, which had banned fully online charters in an earlier policy, did not go against lawmakers, who passed a law this year making the changes regarding charters.

Debra Sullivan cast the only vote against the changes, out of the nine board members. Daniel Snavely said he left the room to take an emergency call and was the only member absent.

Board member Stan Maynard noted that starting in January, the board had mandated that public schools offer some amount of in-person learning in response to problems with online education. But the changes approved Wednesday open West Virginia to fully online charters.

“I just have a concern that we’ve opened Pandora’s Box and somebody can step through,” Maynard said.

