WVU football adds robotic quarterback to roster

Will help with receiving corps and return team development
By Julia Westerman
Updated: 56 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU will be using a robotic quarterback this fall - not at the helm of the offense, but in the stages of preparation.

The Mountaineer program added the “Seeker” to be used in the development of the receiving corps and return teams.

Its pulse tracking tag can be used to practice routes and drills independently, throwing the ball where it needs to be every rep.

