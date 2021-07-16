Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | July 16th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have a chance for some afternoon storms to pop up, but some areas will stay completely dry this afternoon. We’ll see plenty of scattered Sunshine through the clouds, and it should be a warm and beautiful day with temperatures right around 90 degrees. Saturday looks to be a little wetter again, with temperatures in the low 80s and scattered rainfall through the day with some afternoon pop-up thunderstorms beginning right after lunch. Rain chances look heaviest in the late afternoon and the evening on Saturday though, so we could get some decent rainfall during that time frame.

These conditions persist into Sunday, but our rain will be a little bit lighter as it tapers off, with the heaviest showers again in the afternoon. On both Sunday and Monday, temperatures will sit in the low 80s, with chances for isolated rainfall throughout the day. Afternoon storms may roll through on Monday, but again, these will be fairly isolated showers.

Dry conditions return on Tuesday, with blue skies and temperatures in the mid-80s throughout the day. The calm and dry skies, as well as the mid-80-degree temperatures, hang around for the day on Wednesday as well, so Tuesday and Wednesday should be much drier days. Happy Friday!

Today: We remain mostly dry, with some pop-up rain and storms. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly dry, with some clouds and a few stray raindrops. Low: 67.

Saturday: Rain and storms return, causing temperatures to fall slightly. High: 82.

Sunday: Rain and storms hang around, especially in the afternoon, but start to let up. High: 80.

