Brown details position groups at Big 12 Media Days

Defense expected to remain strong point of Mountaineer squad
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (WDTV) - Growth has been a common theme over the summer leading up to the 2021 season.

Head coach Neal Brown said the defense will remain a strong point of WVU football, while offense and special teams are seeing necessary development.

The team will continue working on these developments throughout the rest of the summer and into fall camp.

