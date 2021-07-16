Federal eviction moratorium ending, resources available

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The federal eviction moratorium is set to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month.

The moratorium - put in place by the CDC in September, was the only tool keeping millions in their homes.

George Gannon from the West Virginia housing development fund says the state is following the federal moratorium guidelines.

As of June 7th, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they could face eviction in the next two months , according to the U.S. Census bureau’s household pulse survey.

Gannon says there is no accurate way to determine who or how many may be facing eviction here in west Virginia, but they do know how many renters are in the state.

“We do know that about 23% west Virginians are identified as renters,” said Gannon.

Gannon says even after the eviction moratorium ends ... There will still be assistance available for West Virginia renters in need through the mountaineer rental assistance program.

“The eviction moratorium will not impact the MRAP program itself. The program will continue, we encourage tenant and landlords to apply.”

Through the program, the West Virginia housing development fund administers support to renters who meet income thresholds.

“This program is the direct result of $200 million set aside by the U.S department of treasury and every state in the nation got that and that’s what funds this program,” said Gannon.

Some local advocates has expressed concerns about the end of the moratorium possibly causing a surge in homelessness, but Gannon hopes that’s not the case.

“Obviously we certainly hope they don’t, we would ask landlords or apartment managers that really work with their tenants...obviously we still need a lot of patience on this front,” said Gannon.

You can find out how to apply for the mountaineer rental assistance program here. Those with limited internet access are encouraged to call 211 for further details.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.