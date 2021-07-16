Advertisement

Federal eviction moratorium ending, resources available

Eviction moratorium ending July 31st.
Eviction moratorium ending July 31st.(Jasmin Adous)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The federal eviction moratorium is set to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month.

The moratorium - put in place by the CDC in September, was the only tool keeping millions in their homes.

George Gannon from the West Virginia housing development fund says the state is following the federal moratorium guidelines.

As of June 7th, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they could face eviction in the next two months , according to the U.S. Census bureau’s household pulse survey.

Gannon says there is no accurate way to determine who or how many may be facing eviction here in west Virginia, but they do know how many renters are in the state.

“We do know that about 23% west Virginians are identified as renters,” said Gannon.

Gannon says even after the eviction moratorium ends ... There will still be assistance available for West Virginia renters in need through the mountaineer rental assistance program.

“The eviction moratorium will not impact the MRAP program itself. The program will continue, we encourage tenant and landlords to apply.”

Through the program, the West Virginia housing development fund administers support to renters who meet income thresholds.

“This program is the direct result of $200 million set aside by the U.S department of treasury and every state in the nation got that and that’s what funds this program,” said Gannon.

Some local advocates has expressed concerns about the end of the moratorium possibly causing a surge in homelessness, but Gannon hopes that’s not the case.

“Obviously we certainly hope they don’t, we would ask landlords or apartment managers that really work with their tenants...obviously we still need a lot of patience on this front,” said Gannon.

You can find out how to apply for the mountaineer rental assistance program here. Those with limited internet access are encouraged to call 211 for further details.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric from Fayetteville, with his listing “Cozy 2 BR Red Cottage.”
Airbnb announces #1 most hospitable host in West Virginia
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Brian Matthew Stewart is accused of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old boy, A 7-year-old...
Mannington man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting three children
Timothy Jackson from Bridgeport; Million-Dollar Winner
$1M awarded to Fairmont resident in W.Va. “Do it for Babydog” vaccine sweepstakes
City of Lumberport
UPDATE: Meeting held after mayor of Lumberport announces resignation

Latest News

WV RESPONDS
State officials say cases of the delta variant still low, but warns that could change soon
WV RESPONDS
delta variant on the move - WV responds
Brandon Bird
Marion County man charged with attempted murder in connection to 2020 stabbing incident
A Gilmer County woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a neighbor.
Woman accused of shooting at a neighbor to cause fear and intimidation