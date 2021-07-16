Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! A beautiful but hot one out there today to finally end the workweek. We’ve seen relatively fewer showers over the last two days, but those temperatures and added humidity were tough, especially in the afternoon. We may see a few isolated showers passing through tonight, but it will be tomorrow when the next round of showers arrive. We have a frontal boundary that is getting closer to us and with it, we’ll see developing showers and thunderstorms for Saturday. Damaging winds will be the main threat from these storms, but there could be an isolated chance of flash flooding with any slow-moving thunderstorm. Showers will continue on Sunday morning too, but by the afternoon, they should be relatively isolated. Our temperatures this weekend will be the lowest out of the next 7 days with highs only reaching the low 80′s. Starting on Monday that previously mentioned frontal boundary will have moved south of us, putting us under more of a northerly flow and high pressure. That means temperatures will stay average or slightly below with minimal chance of showers, possibly only isolated chances during the heating of the afternoon. Have a great weekend everyone!!

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers: Low: 70

Saturday: Thunderstorms: High 81

Sunday: Morning showers and storms, then mostly cloudy: High 82

Monday: Partly cloudy: High 85

