Man accused of shooting Clarksburg Councilman found preliminarily competent to stand trial

Antonio Dejusus
Antonio Dejusus(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The man accused of shooting Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot has been found preliminarily competent to stand trial, according to Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano.

The trial of Antonio Dejesus was extended in April as he was set to undergo a full psychological evaluation. Since Dejesus has been found preliminarily competent, a pretrial hearing has been set for later this month.

In January, Dejesus was indicted on one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of kidnapping, one count of malicious assault, one count of assault during commission of a felony, one count of use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by person prohibited.

Dejesus’s trial is set to begin August 9th.

