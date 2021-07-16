Advertisement

Marion County man charged with attempted murder in connection to 2020 stabbing incident

Brandon Bird
Brandon Bird(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a man with a switchblade knife.

According to the criminal complaint, 39-year-old Brandon Dale Bird and another man got into a verbal argument outside a residence. The incident happend on August 23, 2020.

Deputies say it started when the man tried to get a gun that belonged to him back from bird. He allegedly grabbed the man by the shoulders and stabbed him in the neck below his right ear with a switchblade knife. Deputies say the stabbing caused a puncture wound and a gash.

Bird is being charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding.

