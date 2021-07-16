State officials say cases of the delta variant still low, but warns that could change soon

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 has more than doubled across the U.S. as the delta variant continues to move across the country.

“Everybody is kind of talking about it, a lot of state’s and people there are scared to death about it,” Governor Jim Justice said during his Friday briefing.

On the west coast, Los Angeles County has seen more than 1000 cases being reported each day and now a mask order will be put in place again by Saturday at midnight. The governor stated that he doesn’t want this to be the case in West Virginia.

“I pray and hope we never have to go back to it (masks),” he said.

No masks are seen in the near future for residents of the state, but Dr. Clay Marsh says that everyone should consider when it’s best to use a mask.

“For the folks in West Virginia, if you’re going into environments where you feel at risk or you don’t know everybody, or big crowds, then wearing a mask is a very reasonable decision, staying distanced, washing your hands, and just being careful,” Dr. Marsh said.

Although the push for masks aren’t as strong, the vaccine is one they are encouraging.

“Ninety-eight and a half percent or so of those hospitalized aren’t vaccinated and over 99 percent of people dying aren’t vaccinated,” Dr. Marsh said.

“The vaccines are tremendously effective towards this variant. It’s coming (delta variant), and absolutely you need to be vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said.

