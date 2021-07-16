The West Virginia Public Health Alert System shows how to protect children from lead

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - How to protect your children from lead is important with the recent reports of high levels in the Clarksburg water system. The West Virginia Public Health Alert System says children can be exposed to lead by living in homes with lead paint, a lead service line, or brass faucets. They can also be exposed by soil, drinking water, and plumbing containing lead.

Lead can affect children by damaging their brain and nervous system. Their hearing and speech can also be affected, as well as their IQs. Learning and behavior problems have also been shown and growth development can be slowed. Pregnant women exposed have risks of miscarriages and babies can be born too early. Some steps you can take to reduce these exposures include using bottled water for baby formula, using cold water for cooking, and having your child tested for exposure.

They also recommend flushing your water at the tap for 3 minutes before consumption and using a filter designed to remove lead.

Customers who would like guidance in identifying their service lines or who have questions are asked to contact the Clarksburg Water Board at (304) 623-3711 or visit the web site at clarksburgwater.com.

