Woman accused of shooting at a neighbor to cause fear and intimidation

Gilmer County, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a neighbor.

Sheena Grose is accused of shooting a man on June 1st during an altercation.

Police say Grose admitted to them that she brandished a rife and shot at the man. According to the criminal complaint, this incident happened in Sand Fork.

Grose is being charged with wonton endangerment.

