Woman accused of shooting at a neighbor to cause fear and intimidation
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Gilmer County, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a neighbor.
Sheena Grose is accused of shooting a man on June 1st during an altercation.
Police say Grose admitted to them that she brandished a rife and shot at the man. According to the criminal complaint, this incident happened in Sand Fork.
Grose is being charged with wonton endangerment.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.