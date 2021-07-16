Advertisement

Woman accused of shooting at a neighbor to cause fear and intimidation

A Gilmer County woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a neighbor.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Gilmer County, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a neighbor.

Sheena Grose is accused of shooting a man on June 1st during an altercation.

Police say Grose admitted to them that she brandished a rife and shot at the man. According to the criminal complaint, this incident happened in Sand Fork.

Grose is being charged with wonton endangerment.

