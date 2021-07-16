WVU Medicine to begin relaxing visitation restrictions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine has started relaxing the visitation restrictions that were put into place at its hospitals and clinics as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy will take effect Monday, July 19.

Each location will have a site-specific process for entrance screening and visitation approval. All patients, visitors, vendors, students, volunteers, and healthcare providers must be screened for symptoms or other risk factors of COVID-19 prior to entering any facility.

The new guidelines are as follows:

Adult Inpatient Units

Two patient-approved adult primary caretakers/visitors at a time during designated visitation times.

Patients may indicate as many approved adult visitors as they desire.

Visitors/caretakers are allowed to the exit building and return in same day.

Two approved visitors for 60 minutes at time of admission and discharge if not within designated visiting hours.

No overnight visitation allowed.

COVID-19 positive infectious patients and COVID-19 persons under investigation (PUI): visitation permitted at admission and then every five days pursuant to West Virginia House Bill 2368.

Exceptions to above with special circumstances will be considered and approved by unit management.

Pediatric Inpatient Units

Visitation is 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Two approved visitors with two allowed at a time in patient’s room for pediatric inpatients.

Patients may indicate as many approved adult visitors as they desire.

Visitors/caretakers are allowed to the exit building and return in same day.

Two approved visitors overnight for pediatric inpatients.

COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 PUI allowed two approved visitors in room at all times, including overnight, for pediatric inpatients.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit allowed two approved visitors at all times, including overnight.

Obstetric Inpatient Units

Visitation is 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Two approved visitors at all times, including overnight.

Patients may indicate as many approved adult visitors as they desire.

Visitors/caretakers are allowed to exit the building and return in same day.

Peri-Operative/Procedural Registration/Diagnostics

Adult: One approved visitor with patient for registration and waiting area prior to procedure (if space allows for physical distancing).

Pediatric: Allowed two visitors per patient.

Obstetric: Allowed two visitors per patient.

Outpatient Appointments

Adult: One visitor may accompany patient to and remain in room during visit.

Pediatric: Patients are allowed two visitors.

Obstetric: Allowed two visitors per patient.

Emergency Department

Adult: One approved visitor (over age of 18) with each adult patient arrival to ED.

Pediatric: Two approved visitors (over age of 18) with each pediatric patient.

Obstetric: Two approved visitors (over age of 18) with each obstetric patient.

Visitor may accompany patient to and remain in room during ED stay with switching out discouraged.

Approved visitors will be allowed to stay with the patient in the waiting room as long as physical distancing requirements allow.



When waiting room reaches a point where physical distancing cannot be met, the following will occur:

Adult Patients: Visitors with adult patients will be asked to wait outside or in their vehicle unless the patient requires the visitor to assist with maintaining safety (examples: deaf/blind patients, low mental capacity, significant mobility limitations).

Pediatric Patients: In cases where a pediatric patient has two visitors, one visitor will be asked to wait outside or in their vehicle.

Obstetric Patients: In cases where an obstetric patient has two visitors, one visitor will be asked to wait outside or in their vehicle.

End-of-Life Circumstances

Additional accommodations will be coordinated to support family presence during end-of-life circumstances as warranted pursuant to West Virginia House Bill 2368.



